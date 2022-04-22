ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County jury returned a verdict of Guilty in the case of a Durand man accused of killing a Rockford woman during sex, burning her body, and then hiding it on a farm.

Carl Defay, 33, was found guilty of First Degree Murder and Concealment of a Homicidal Death after prosecutors said he strangled Swan to death during sex following a threesome with his wife Cortney in February 2017 then tried to burn her body.

According to prosecutors, when that didn’t work out as planned, he and his wife then hid the body in a pig feeder on a farm on Wheeler Road.

Swan, who had a history of drug abuse, was not reported missing. Her remains were discovered in August 2017.

Jurors heard testimony this week from Defay’s wife Cortney Daughenbaugh, aunt Amy Defay, and ex-wife Madonna McLaughlin, to paint DeFay as a man with a violent past who engaged in rough sex.

Daughenbaugh testified that she left the threesome after Defay began hitting and choking Swan, and when she returned, she found Defay trying to burn Swan’s body in the driveway. She also testified that the couple drove Swan’s body out to a farm on Wheeler Road to dispose of it.

Defay faces between 20 and 60 years in prison. He is due back in court for a status hearing on May 12th.