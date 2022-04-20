ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More people took the stand in day two of the Carl DeFay trial, the man charged with killing Samantha Swan back in 2017.

One person to take the stand Wednesday was DeFay’s aunt, Amy DeFay. Prosecutors played a video showing the interview of DeFay, asking about if he knew anything about a dead body on Wheeler Road.

DeFay’s wife, Cortney Daughenbaugh, testified on Tuesday that the two of them had a threesome with Samantha Swan.

“We started drinking, we talked for a little bit and then we brought her to the bedroom, started to have sex,” she said.

She said that DeFay killed her during sex. Swan’s body was later found on his farm on Wheeler Road near Durand.

“I came back home.. back to the house, and he had her body on fire out by where we park the cars,” Daughenbaugh said.

There was evidence of burns on Swan, but the defense questioned Swan’s autopsy as there is no clear strangulation evidence.

Amy DeFay was asked if she recalls giving a statement to the police.

“Yes. Not all of it, but yes,” Amy answered.

She was asked if her mental health issues relate to her ability to recall events, and if they can sometimes lead to her fabricating those events.

“Yes they can,” she said. “Yes they have.”

Amy also told the jury that her nephew had said he was still with his wife because “she has something on me that could put us away for life.”

The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Thursday.