Carl Sandburg School temporarily transitions to remote learning

Third grade student Elena thinks while reciting multiplication tables, as her brother Wyatt reviews his kindergarten work on a tablet with their mom, Christi Brouder, in the living room of the family home, while remote learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Haverhill, Mass. The Brouder family has four children that are distance learning. Many families with multiple students, some with special needs, are dealing with the challenges of remote distance learning in their home. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Carl Sandburg students will transition to remote learning from Monday, November 2nd through Friday, November 13th.

This comes after the Stephenson County Health Department shares a positive COVID-19 case has exposed multiple staff members.

Both principal and assistant principal of Carl Sandburg are being ordered to quarantine.

School leaders say the action is being taken to aggressively mitigate the spread of the virus in the school.

In-person instruction will being Monday, November 16th.