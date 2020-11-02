Carl Sandburg School temporarily transitions to remote learning

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Carl Sandburg students will transition to remote learning from Monday, November 2nd through Friday, November 13th.
This comes after the Stephenson County Health Department shares a positive COVID-19 case has exposed multiple staff members.
Both principal and assistant principal of Carl Sandburg are being ordered to quarantine.
School leaders say the action is being taken to aggressively mitigate the spread of the virus in the school.
In-person instruction will being Monday, November 16th.