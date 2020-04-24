Carly Rice ineligible for CrimeStoppers reward for turning in two escaped Wisconsin inmates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carly Rice, the owner of Rockford homeless shelter Miss Carly’s, will not be getting a reward from Rockford Area CrimeStoppers for helping police capture two escaped Wisconsin inmates.

According to Rockford Police, James Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46, arrived at Miss Carly’s, a non-profit homeless shelter at 1125 5th Ave, around 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said the men were recognized by proprietor Carly Rice, and officers called to the scene and took the men into custody without incident.

In a now deleted Facebook post, Rice said she was told she could not collect the reward for the capture because she didn’t call CrimeStoppers before calling 9-1-1.

In a response, Rockford Area CrimeStoppers said they understand Rice’s frustration, “persons who report a crime directly to the Crimestoppers hotline are processed with a confidential informant number that follows them to the banking institution which releases their rewards. Persons who call 9-1-1 when they witness or have knowledge of a crime or important information to share with the police, do so outside of the Crimestoppers purview. It is absolutely important to remember that in an emergency or time sensitive situation, contacting 9-1-1 is the right thing to do.”

Rice will collect $500 from the Columbia County Crime Stoppers, as the men escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution north of Madison, according to WMTV.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

