Carly Rice talks about capture of Wisconsin escaped inmates at her Rockford shelter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carly Rice, the proprietor of Miss Carly’s homeless shelter, gives comments on the capture of two escaped Wisconsin inmates at her non-profit on Friday morning.

According to Rockford Police, James Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46, arrived at Miss Carly’s, a non-profit homeless shelter at 1125 5th Ave, around 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

The two men were reported to have escaped from a Madison-area correctional facility on Thursday.

The Portage, Wisconsin police department had issued a warning to citizens on Thursday, saying the two men escaped from the Columbia Correctional Facility. Portage is located 41 miles north of Madison.

According to Carly Rice, “Two men showed up at our door shivering, frozen, (Friday morning) wearing prison issue sweats and thermal shirts. They had emergency blankets stuffed under their clothing. They looked just like the kind of people we want to help….but they weren’t. I recognized them right away. They had escaped from prison in Wisconsin.”

Rice called the police, and officers arrived and arrested the two men without incident, according to Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

