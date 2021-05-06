Rockford’s Carlyle Brewing Co. closing for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 18 years in business, Carlyle Brewing Co. is closing its doors.

The bar will close for good on Saturday, May 29th.

“We’d like to thank all of the great customers that have supported us these last 18 years through the good times and the bad. Great friendships were made and many amazing memories will last a lifetime,” said owners Don Carlyle and Rocio Perez.

The Rockford microbrewery and European-style ale house, at 215 E. State Street, notable for its hand crafted beer menu, will hold a liquidation sale on its remaining clothing and growlers. Customers with gift certificates are encouraged to use them before the closing date.