ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Carlyle Brewing Co. is in new hands.

The new owners took over on Thursday.

In 2021, Don Carlyle announced he was closing the brewery, located at 215 E State Street in downtown Rockford, and planned to sell.

Less than a year later, the bar reopened.

Then, news came that Woodfire Pizza, located at 408 E. State Street, would be taking over once Carlyle retired.