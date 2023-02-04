A new study found some U.S. cities may be better suited for beer drinkers. (Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The owners of Carlyle Brewing Co. announced that they are ready to turn off the tap after 20 years.

Owners Don Carlyle and Ro said that they are ready to retire from the beer business after 20 years, but it is not all sad news on the brewery front.

The pair announced that they will work in the coming weeks to transition ownership over to Joe and Anne D’Astice, owners of Woodfire Pizza. The duo wished the new owners the best of luck in expanding their already successful Downtown Rockford.

“We thank you, all of our amazing customers, who have made the last 20 years such a fulfilling experience. Serving the downtown Rockford community has been an honor,” Don and Ro said.