ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street.

The Grand Opening of Carpenter’s Corner will take place on March 10th at 9 a.m.at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect.

“This project has been a labor of love. Over the past 24 months we have had the help of our extraordinary members of our Board of Directors and Young Professionals Board, along with other faithful volunteers to help make this dream a reality. Today we`re staffing up, building out, and putting the finishing touches and this exciting new Thrift & More Store, benefiting our community and the thousands of residents that need us the most,” the owners said.

Profits will be used to help the homeless.

The organization announced it had purchased the building in August 2020.

Carpenter’s Place, at 1149 Railroad Avenue, serves Rockford’s homeless population by providing a day center for people in need, along with showers, meals, a place to store belongings, and and address to receive mail.