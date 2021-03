ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit says it needs your help caring for the homeless during Holy Week.

Carpenter’s Place is asking people to donate gym shoes. It will be for the organization’s annual ‘Foot Care Clinic’ scheduled for Holy Thursday.

Podiatry residents from OSF will wash the feet of homeless guests and trim their nails. Guests will also be given a pair of shoes and socks.

