Carpenter’s Place to open ‘Goodwill-type’ store at former Schnucks on Rural Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 6 years since Shnucks shut down its grocery store on Rural Street, and now it looks like the non-profit homeless service Carpenter’s Place will be moving in.

Carpenter’s Place is under contract to purchase the property, located at the intersection of Rural and Prospect.

Carpenter’s Place serves Rockford’s homeless population by providing a day center for people in need, along with showers, meals, a place to store belongings, and and address to receive mail.

Alderman Tony Gasparini says initial plans for the Rural Street location is to open up a “high-end Goodwill-type store.”

Gasparini says any business moving into the building will be good for the community.

“I drive by that every single day,” he said. “It’s an empty lot and it’s horrible to look at. It’s sad. I think, to have a neighbor there that we can trust and we can support, I think that’s wonderful.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

