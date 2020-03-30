Carroll County reports resident in their 80’s has died from COVID-19

CARROLL COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Carroll County reports a resident in their 80s tested positive for COVID-19 and has died.

There are 36 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Northern Illinois.

Other locations include Carroll (3), DeKalb (8), Jo Daviess (1), Stephenson (3), Whiteside County (6) and Winnebago County (14).

The additional case announced today from Carroll County is a resident in their 80s who tested positive and died.

Ogle County reported their first positive case on Monday.

The additional two cases announced today from Whiteside County are a resident in their 50s and a resident in their 30s.

