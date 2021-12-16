Cars damaged after high winds knock trees down in South Beloit car repair shop lot

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Michael Hogan, the owner of Hogans Auto Repair, at 637 Eastern Avenue, woke up Thursday morning to find trees had toppled on top of his client’s cars.

“I call the insurance companies, call the body shop, call the owners. The owners is [sic] what I was more afraid of, than anything,” he said.

Hogan said he feels bad because his clients came to him to get their cars fixed.

Shop manager Bryan Nalan, Jr. says this isn’t new to him, especially living in an area prone to snow or wind.

“This ain’t the first time I seen it, so I’m not surprised. I’ve had this happen to me in Rockford a few times, when I was younger,” he said.

The tree damaged three cars on the lot, and to remove it, the team had to use a fork lift and a chainsaw.

“It took about two hours of cutting up a tree. Just had to do it, piece by piece, so it didn’t mess or damage the cars any more,” Nalan said.

Hogan said he plans to get rid of the trees around his lot, saying he can’t afford to have the damage happen again.

“Today, I lost business, because of cleaning it all up and everything else. I’m lucky the people are understanding. I’ve got good customers,” Hogan said.

Hogan’s team recommends, if possible, to keep cars indoors during severe weather.