FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport firefighters sprung into action after a car went up in flames.

Crews were called to a driveway on Cottonwood Street around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, where they found a Hyundai Sonata covered in flames. The fire had also spread to a second car.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within minutes with no injuries. The fire cause roughly $8,500 in damage. Crews did not say what sparked the flames.