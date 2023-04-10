ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Online car retailer Carvana is pushing for some updates to Illinois law after a bumpy road in the state.

The company had to shut down for two weeks last year after consumer complaints, according to WBBM. It was allowed to continue operations after settling with Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office.

Kristin Thwaites, Carvana’s director of communications, said that it was due title and registration delays, which had now been resolved. She added that the car retailer is “implementing systems and new operational and management practices that make us just more efficient across all areas of the business.”

Part of this includes a proposal to update Illinois law to allow vehicles in the state to be bought with an electronic signature.

“This legislation would ensure consumers can continue to benefit from the modern method of online car buying,” Thwaite said.

This would mean that customers would not need to visit one of the retailer’s “vehicle vending machines” to collect their new car.

A bill is Springfield would also require taxes from these purchases to go back to the municipality that the dealership is located in.