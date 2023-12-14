ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three new graduates of the Court Appointed Special Advocates(CASA) training program were sworn in. They add to the already nearly 30 new members sworn in this year.

“It was a natural outgrowth for me in retirement to to endeavor to work with kids. So. So for me, this is just a way to give back,” said Ron Shelton one of the graduates. “The role itself of standing up for kids in court is not something that everybody steps forward to do on a natural basis. And from going through the process, if you want to volunteer to do it, you just have to kind of have a servant’s heart.”

Shelton has a background in education and this is his next step in helping kids. Him, Ginger Haas, and Theresa Knauf spent the last few weeks in classes and training.

“There was a lot of work involved, a lot of homework and class time to learn everything we need to know to be able to do our best as classes. But I never have doubted it or questioned that,” said Knauf.

“Kids, sometimes they just need to be heard and there aren’t enough people that can listen to the kids, especially when some of them have fallen through the cracks or are going through the foster system. Somebody just needs to hear them sometimes,” Haas said.

“They truly are working with some of our most vulnerable children who’ve experienced abuse and neglect,” said CASA Executive Director Jim Hutson Many have been forced out of their home and are in foster care. So these are really difficult situations and emotional situations that advocates are walking into. We think they’re ready to do it.”

If interested in becoming a CASA visit their website to get involved.