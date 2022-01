ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Charges have been dropped against a Rockford Police officer accused of domestic battery, according to court records filed Friday.

Officer Sisomphou Singmaouanthong was charged on July 11th in Winnebago County Court.

Singmaouanthong pleaded not guilty on September 7th, 2021.

The Rockford Police Department employee was honored by the department in 2019 for saving a person’s life after performing CPR.