Cases of the flu almost non-existent in Winnebago County, compared to last year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cases of the flu have plummeted compared to last year, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.

During the last week of December 2019, the health department says there were nearly 200 reported flu cases.

During the same period in 2020, there was one.

Medical experts say that is due to much of the population following COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing masks and remaining socially distant.

OSF HealthCare Dr. Syed Zaidi says he hopes the steps that people have taken during this flu season are a sign of things to come.

“When we start to value our health day-to-day and we start to worry about our vulnerable, whether it’s our children or our parents, we tend to make more sound, knowledgeable decisions,” Dr. Zaidi said. “And part of that decision is making sure your preventative care is met and that includes vaccinations.”

As of December 25th, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 192 million flu vaccines have been sent out across the United States, the most ever delivered during a season of influenza.