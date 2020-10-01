Casey’s General Store reveals new logo for first time in its 52-year history

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Casey’s

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WTVO) — Casey’s General Store is celebrating National Pizza Month by launching the company’s first new logo in 52 years.

Here’s how Casey’s is helping guests in Rockford celebrate National Pizza Month to the fullest this October:

  • Create Your Own Ultimate Casey’s Pizza
    • October 1 through 18, Casey’s is inviting guests to create their Ultimate Casey’s Pizza for a chance to win FREE PIZZA FOR A YEAR with Casey’s Rewards. The grand prize winner of free pizza for a year will be announced October 25. Four runner ups will receive free pizza for six months.
  • Month-Long National Pizza Month Promotions
  • Single-Day Offers
    • Sun. 10/04: National Taco Day — $11.99 Large Taco Pizza
    • Sun. 10/11: National Sausage Pizza Day — $7.99 Large Sausage Pizza
    • Fri. 10/16: National Boss’ Day — $3 off Large Breakfast Pizza

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video