ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The end of cash bail is coming to Illinois.

A majority of people arrested will be released without having to pay bond starting Monday.

It is part of the “SAFE-T Act” that was signed in 2021. The “Pretrial Fairness Act,” which includes cash bail, was supposed to go into effect at the beginning of the year but was pushed for several challenges against it.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley gave an update on Wednesday on how his office is preparing. He said they will need more staff partly because they now need a Saturday court.

If someone is arrested on Friday or the Saturday of a holiday, they will need to go in front of a judge within 48 hours. They cannot wait until the courts reopen on Monday.

“Friday afternoon is a notice to appear call. That’s a new call for all of us, so that effects not only the public defender in my office, but that means there has to be a bailiff there and sheriff’s deputy and a clerk, potentially a court reporter,” Hanley said. “So, all of this is really has effected the criminal justice system.”

Many are concerned about what this means for current inmates housed in the Winnebago County Jail. They will not automatically be released on Monday, but they could get out.

Those in custody will choose if they remain in jail on bond or to be treated under the new law. That means that defense attorneys will meet with them before filing the correct motions.

“The jail is not going to empty on September 18. The way the amendments create a system for defense attorneys to file motions for those motions to be heard, so within 3-6 months of September 18 there will be some individuals that are currently in custody who will be released from custody,” Hanley said. “It’s almost impossible to predict how many that will be, but it’s not all going to happen on September 18.”

The pressure is on for the office to implement ways of preparing for this upcoming change. What they have done is hired more assistant state’s attorneys to help with the impending work load.

Another part of the “Pretrial Fairness Act” is people who are ordered to be held in jail by a judge have to go to trail within 90 days or they can be released. Hanley said that it is difficult to predict how this will affect his office and the criminal justice system, but he did say that 90 days is almost impossible to get someone to trial.

“I have some concerns,” he said. “If you have someone, we’re able to show they’re a danger, a judge believes that person is a danger and ordered them detained but on the 91st day, they’re being released because we weren’t able to try them in that amount of time doesn’t make them any less dangerous, seemingly.”

Hanley added that cases take about a year to go to trial or get a plea on average. He said that they will have to wait for 6-9 months to know how this will effect his office, the criminal justice system and the community.

Hanley, along with other county leaders, will host a “Pretrial Fairness Act Panel” at Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 211 N Main St., at 5:30 p.m. September 27. They will discuss the new law, as well as answer questions.