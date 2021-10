(WTVO) — Some of the Stateline-area’s fluffiest protectors have been entered into a statewide contest.

Aftermath Services is searching for Illinois’ favorite K9 Officer.

The company specializes in trauma cleaning and biohazard removal.

The law enforcement agency which receives the most votes will get a $5,000 grant. Several police departments, including Stephenson, Lee, Carroll, Genoa and DeKalb, are entered.

Votes can be made every 24 hours on Aftermath Service’s website.