JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A cat and two chicks were saved after a fire broke out in a Janesville home’s basement.

The fire happened around 9:27 a.m. Sunday at 333 Jefferson Ave., according to the Janesville Fire Department. First responders found a working fire in the basement of the house when they arrived. A hoseline was stretched, but the fire was brought under control with a water can. The fire did not extend to other parts of the house.

The cat and two chicks were taken out of the house alive and given to the owner. The occupants had be alerted to the fire by smoke detectors in the basement and were able to get out without injuries.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a heating lamp. There were $500 in damages.