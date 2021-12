ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning at 1906 Woodruff Avenue, the home is unlivable despite their efforts.

Photo Credit: Rockford Fire Twitter Account

The resident wasn’t home at the time but a cat and dog were and have been saved.

Officials say the cost of the fire is estimated to be around $25,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.