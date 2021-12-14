Cat declawing banned in Madison, Wisconsin

This photo taken on September 2, 2019 shows China’s first cloned kitten called Garlic at the Chinese company Sinogene, a pet cloning outfit which has cloned more than 40 pet dogs since 2017, in Beijing. – To clone a dog costs a hefty 380,000 yuan (53,000 USD) and 250,000 yuan (35,000 USD) for a cat. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Cats in Madison, Wisconsin can rest easy, as declawing has been banned in the state’s capitol.

The motion, which was passed on Dec. 7 by a unanimous vote from Madison’s City Council, immediately “[prohibited] removing or disabling a cat’s claws,” according to the City of Madison.

The act of declawing cats involves removing the last bone from each of animal’s toes. This act can be compared to severing a person’s 10 fingers at the first knuckle, said Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer to WMTV.

“Today, every cat in Madison lands on its feet as we set an example for the rest of the state and join the numerous cities throughout the country that have already banned this archaic practice,” Lemmer said.

Local cat rescue Madison Cat Project supported the ban, and noted cities that have already banned the practice, including Los Angeles, Denver and San Francisco. In addition, the rescue’s executive director, Colin Steinke, said that the entire state of New York has banned declawing as well.

“We are ecstatic,” Steinke said. “This is a big step forward toward a better world for cats, and to see Madison take this step to join the other cities and states who have done so before us is really exciting.”