ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire crews responded to an apartment fire at 3518 Greendale Drive at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday.

All occupants of the building were able to exit the apartment building before the Rockford Fire Department arrived.

Crews said that fire and smoke were coming from the third floor of the building when they arrived on the scene.

One occupant of the apartment was transported for a minor injury and a firefighter was transported due to an illness. Both have been released and are said to be doing well.

A cat was found dead in the apartment and referred to animal control during a search for any additional occupants.

The cost of the apartment fire is estimated at $100,000 due to heat, smoke, and water damage.

Crews stated the cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the Red Cross has assisted 12 displaced residents with housing.