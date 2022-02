BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two pets were safely rescued after a fire in Beloit Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to Harrison Avenue, just north of Grand Avenue around 8:40 a.m.

When they arrived at the apartment fire, they found no injured people but were able to rescue a cat and a dog.

Officials have not released the amount of the damage, and say the investigation into the cause of the fire is still on-going.