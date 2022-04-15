ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Good Friday, a group of Roman Catholics gathered downtown to pray for those that serve the city and those in need as part of Rockford Urban Ministries’ annual Good Friday Walk.

About fifty people took part, making stops at locations such as the Public Safety Building and Veterans Memorial Hall.

Prayers were offered at each stop, fourteen in all, which focus on specific events of Christ’s last day before his Crucifixion.

“For me, personally, it’s a time of prayer and reflection. It’s a time to join in prayers for peace in the world, which is desperately needed now, but, also, to remind us to take action and to walk where those places are needed the most,” said Rockford Urban Ministries director Stanley Campbell.

The Good Friday Walk and Stations of the Cross have been undertaken annually for 33 years in Rockford.