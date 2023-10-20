OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have revealed the cause of death of two people found dead in a home in Oregon in late August.

On August 28th, officers responded to a welfare check in the 800 block of Franklin Street around 9:19 a.m. Monday, according to the Oregon Illinois Police Department. Forced entry was made to the residence.

Two people were found dead when officers entered, 50-year-old Philip Bausone and 54-year-old Becki Bausone.

On October 20th, police said toxicology results concluded the pair had died of a drug overdose.

The investigation into the deaths was handled by the Oregon Police Department, Ogle County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois State Police.