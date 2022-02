ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials say the cause of a fire in a detached garage, in the 2600 block of Hansen Street, is under investigation.

The Rockford Fire Department arrived on the scene around 1:35 p.m. Friday and were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes.

The structure is considered a total loss, with damages estimated at $10,000.

No one was injured.