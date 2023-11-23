ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at the Travel Lodge Motel that caused $15,000 in damages late Wednesday night.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called to the motel, located at 3851 11th Street, around 11:15 p.m. and found smoke and fire coming from a room on the 2nd floor.

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

Twenty-two firefighters responded to the alarm and were able to contain the fire to the room of origin, authorities said.

No one was injured.