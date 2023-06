SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Local fire investigators are working to determine why a truck burst into flames early Tuesday morning in South Beloit.

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on Elmo Street, just south of Shirland Avenue.

The truck was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

The fire was quickly extinguished, authorities said, and no one was hurt.