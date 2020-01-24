CDC confirms case of deadly coronavirus in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/AP) — Officials with the CDC say a Chicago resident has a confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus which has killed 26 people and infected at least 830 worldwide.

The CDC reports the patient, a woman in her 60’s, is doing well and is in stable condition. She came into the United States via O’Hare airport on January 13th.

Health officials said there “is no immediate threat to the general public in Chicago.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Chicago Department of Public Health are investigating locations where the woman went after returning to Illinois, the CDC said.

This is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States. The other was detected in Seattle, Washington.

A student at Texas A&M University is being screened for a potential case of coronavirus.

The rapidly expanding outbreak originated in Wuhan, China

Officials with Mercyhealth in Rockford say healthcare providers are required to ask about travel history if a patient has symptoms.

The vast majority of cases have been in and around Wuhan, but people who visited or had personal connections to infected people were among the scattered cases counted beyond the mainland. South Korea and Japan both confirmed their second cases Friday; Singapore confirmed its third and Thailand its fifth. Cases have also been detected in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, the United States and Vietnam.

Many countries are screening travelers from China and isolating anyone with symptoms.

The World Health Organization decided against declaring the outbreak a global emergency for now. The declaration can increase resources to fight a threat but its potential to cause economic damage makes the decision politically fraught.

