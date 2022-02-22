WASHINGTON (WTVO) — With a dramatic drop in hospitalizations and infections, the CDC is taking steps to loosen mask requirements.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is set to meet with the White House on Wednesday, and a new masking plan could be released as early as next week. The agency said that it is premature to drop indoor masking requirements everywhere at this point.

While COVID-19 cases have plummeted in recent weeks, the vast majority of the country still falls into the high transmission category.