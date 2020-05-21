CDC issues cleaning, distancing guidelines for schools reopening in the fall

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued guidelines for how schools across the country should reopen for the fall.

The new recommendations are ways in which the schools can keep students and staff safe from the spread of COVID-19, the CDC says.

“The more people a student or staff member interacts with, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread,” according to the CDC.

The CDC assigned risk levels to all forms of teacher-student interactions:

Lowest risk being when virtual-only distance learning is involved;

Increased risk in small, in-person classes with the same teacher, where students remain six feet apart and do not share objects;

High risk for full sized classes.

The CDC issued the following guidelines for maintaining a safe and clean school building:

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces in the school and on buses at least daily.

Limiting the use of shared art supplies, toys and gym equipment.

Keeping each child’s belongings separated from others or limiting the use of supplies to one group of a time between cleanings.

Ensure ventilation systems are operating and there is circulation of outdoor air.

Space seats and desks at least six feet apart. Turn desks that face each other to face the same direction or have children sit on one side of a table.

Create space on buses by keeping one child per row and skipping rows if possible.

Install barriers and sneeze guards where needed, like in offices, or tape lines on floors or sidewalks.

Close all communal spaces like cafeterias, dining halls and playgrounds.

Have children bring their own meals or serve individually plated meals in classrooms with disposable utensils.

Setting staggered arrival and drop-of times to limit contact between students and parents.

The CDC recommends sick students and staff say home, and those who display COVID-19 symptoms at the school should be moved to an isolation room. Areas used by a sick person should be closed off and disinfected, and the CDC recommends closing the school for up to 2 days.

Staff and older students are encouraged to wear face masks.

