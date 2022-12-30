(WTVO) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are at an elevated level of COVID-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control.

The organization said that 54 of the state’s 102 counties are at an elevated level, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Of those counties, five are at a High Community Level while 49 are at Medium Level, compared to 33 and 55 last week, respectively.

“I applaud Illinois citizens for practicing important preventative measures to reduce the spread of infection and protect our hospital capacity,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “It is encouraging to see fewer Illinois counties at an elevated risk for COVID-19, with only five counties currently at high risk. However, as we continue to experience significant levels of flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory infections, it is important to continue protecting those most vulnerable to severe outcomes, especially individuals over 65, those immunocompromised, and those with chronic medical conditions.”

The IDPH will shift to weekly reporting on COVID-19 in the next year, as opposed to the daily reports they currently put out.