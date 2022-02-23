WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The Centers for Disease Control now advices a longer interval between vaccine doses.

The guidelines, which were updated on Tuesday, suggest that people who get the Pfizer or Moderna shots can wait up to eight weeks between the first and second doses, instead of the previously recommended three or four weeks.

The CDC said research showed that a longer interval can provide more enduring protection. They also said that the longer wait might help diminish a form of heart inflammation in some young men, a rare vaccination side effect.

The new guidance does not apply to those under 12-years-old or over 65-years-old.