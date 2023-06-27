ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateliners will have the chance to celebrate all that is great about the “Forest City” in just over a month.

August 15 is “Rockford Day.” Mayor Tom McNamara helped reveal some of the planned highlights on Tuesday.

Events and specials will be held throughout the day. A “Family Fun Fair” will go on near Davis Park. There will be face-painting, music and giveaways.

During lunch, 1st Street, between State and Market, will feature live music and food trucks. Nicholas Conservatory will also host its weekly “Food Truck Tuesday.”

A “Sounds of Summer” concert will be held at Sinnissippi Park to wrap up the night.

McNamara said that the best way to celebrate “Rockford Day” is to visit locally-owned businesses.

“But really, the backbone of our city, and what will make sure we have resilience and continue to progress, is locally-owned, small businesses led by really courageous entrepreneurs,” McNamara said. “And we then, since they had that courage, we then need to show them the love and help support them so that they continue to work, continue to hone their craft and continue to thrive and make Rockford a better place for everyone.”

Dozens of businesses are expected to take part in “Rockford Day” with events and deals.