Celebrating 100 years of Insulin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This year marks a century since doctors discovered insulin, the hormone that allows glucose in the blood to enter cells.

People who do not have the ability to make or use insulin in their body may develop diabetes. Before diabetics could get synthetic insulin from the pharmacy, many starved themselves, living off only 400 calories a day.

The prescription now comes in a variety of forms, allowing people to lead a healthy life.

“I’m super excited about the innovation and technology, and what the researchers are doing moving forward to try and make diabetes management much easier for our patients, so they can have a better quality of life,” said Tanya Munger, a Nurse Practitioner with OSF HealthCare Endocrinology.

According to the American Diabetes Association, about 11% of the U.S. population is diabetic, and nearly 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed every year.