Officials urge celebrating Easter by social distancing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s an important time of the year but health and Rockford City Officials are urging residents to stay home.

On Friday, Rockford’s Mayor Tom McNamara released a statement asking residents to stay apart while celebrating Easter.

Winnebago County’s Health Department Director Sandra Martell stresses social distancing shouldn’t be ignored on Easter.

The Rockford Diocese announced that they’re not holding services in churches.

Just like Illinois Mayor J.B. Pritzker announced on Friday, Dr. Martell also agrees family members should connect electronically or watch a service online or on TV.

