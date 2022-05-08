ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday was Mother’s Day, a holiday that honors motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society.

People were excited to take a stroll in nature at Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens to celebrate the holiday, all while enjoying the presence of their loved ones.

“These kids are very lucky to have a wonderful mother, so we wanted to spend the day here looking at these nice gardens and spending the day together, and then we’ll see the rest of the family later today,” one resident said.

Families trickled into the gardens on Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day. More and more people filled the garden as the morning progressed.

“It’s typically one of our busiest days of the year,” said Dan Brechon, operations, purchasing and gift shop manager at Anderson Japanese Gardens.

Brechon said that the holiday brings in big crowds.

“On Mother’s Day we do mothers get in for free, and then our restaurant ‘Fresco’ does a buffet, and they are usually pretty busy,” he said.

The Werhane family took advantage of everything that they had to offer.

“Today we came to the gardens, had brunch at ‘Fresco’ and now we’re enjoying the views and walking around, and later we’re going flower shopping,” said Gena Werhane.

Barb Lloyd also went flower shopping with her two kids, and got emotional about the quality time.

“This is just an awesome day to spend with my kids,” Lloyd said.

Werhane shared the same sentiment.

“Oh my gosh, it’s the greatest feeling in the world,” she said. “To be a mother is so much joy and pride in my children, just enjoying watching them grow up.”

A study showed that more calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year, with approximately 122 million calls made in the day.