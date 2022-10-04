SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline community gathered for a party in honor of Jack Baumann’s 5th birthday.

Baumann died over the weekend in Beloit. He was walking in the parking lot of a sports complex when he was hit by a car after slipping and falling.

Prairie Hill School in South Beloit held a parade for him on Tuesday, what would have been his 5th birthday. His mom is a teacher there.

“The families coming out in droves,” said Prairie Hill Principal Kevin Finnegan. “This parade is going to go on for quite some time because we care so much in this community for each other. It’s a small community, but it is tight. It is so tight, and they’re all going to be out there today screaming his name and screaming proud for him.”

Everyone at the parade was asked to wear blue, Baumann’s favorite color.