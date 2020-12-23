SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Policy Institute said a review of US Census data shows Illinois has suffered its largest drop in population density since World War II.
Illinois is the only state to lose people for 7 years in a row, the agency said.
From July 2019 to July 2020, the population dropped by nearly 80,000, which is equivalent to the city of Bloomington.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Goodman gets his wish, a spacious new home for his Rockford boxing club
- Beloit native Caldwell interviews for Texans’ coaching job
- Donation ensures Rockford’s littlest cancer patients will have a Merry Christmas
- Census data shows residents fleeing Illinois as population drops lowest since WWII
- Belvidere students will return to in-person learning in January
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!