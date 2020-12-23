Census data shows residents fleeing Illinois as population drops lowest since WWII

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Policy Institute said a review of US Census data shows Illinois has suffered its largest drop in population density since World War II.

Illinois is the only state to lose people for 7 years in a row, the agency said.

From July 2019 to July 2020, the population dropped by nearly 80,000, which is equivalent to the city of Bloomington.

