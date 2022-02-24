ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Wendy Young, the President and CEO of Forest City Gear, which helped manufacture parts for NASA’s Mars Rover, has died after a battle with cancer.

Young had been semi-retired for the past two years.

She and her husband, Fred Young, had been part of Forest City Gear, at 11715 Main Street, for nearly 40 years.

The gears made for the Perseverance Rover helped the rover’s arm function like a human arm. The company also made gears for two other Martian vehicles, Spirit and Opportunity.