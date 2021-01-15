Chana man arrested for child pornography

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have arrested 41-year-old Morgan Rains, of Chana, on charges of distributing child pornography.

According to police, investigators were informed of Rains’ alleged activity in November 2020 and began an investigation, which led to his arrest on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021.

Police say evidence was seized during a search of his residence.

Rains faces four counts of Distributing Child Pornography and is being held at the Ogle County Jail without bond.