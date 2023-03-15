ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the best golf courses in the stateline is making some changes.

There will be course changes, rule changes, new tournaments on the horizon and more. However, the favorite addition to Aldeen Golf Club for many might just be a new four-legged friend with a big job.

“Get ’em excited as soon as the snow melts to be able to get out here and play some golf,” said Jessica Steinberg, operations director for the Rockford Park District.

The park district held a reception on Wednesday to reveal the changes coming to Aldeen.

“Golf is a huge asset to the Rockford community,” Steinberg said. “The Rockford Park District has four golf courses, and every single one of them is really critical to this community to provide recreational outlets.”

Portions of the course will look a little different and some rule changes are being made, but that is not all.

“I mean, my favorite announcement is about the Master’s Cup and the St. Jude Charity, because the last 15 years we’ve raised $25,000 for St. Jude,” said Karl Schmitt, president of Aldeen Men’s Golf Association.

Thirty-one events in total will be held throughout the year. Another big announcement was an addition to the staff; Ben.

“Well, Ben is such a great asset here at Aldeen Golf Club, cause he is able to keep the course clean and free of geese so our golfers can really enjoy our time here,” Steinberg said.

Ben’s title is “Goose Dog.”

The last bit of big news is the unveiling of the “Golf Performance Academy.”

“Lots of opportunities for lessons and camps, and anybody from 3-years-old all the way through adulthood is welcome and so excited to have them try golf for the first time or come back and really hoe in on their skills,” Steinberg said.

Aldeen Golf Club was ranked 38th in the country on Golf Advisor back in 2019. More information can be found on the club’s website.