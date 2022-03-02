ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Major changes are coming to a busy Rockford mass transit route starting next week.

The Rockford Mass Transit District is changing the direction of the 23rd Avenue loop on the number 14 bus on Monday. They are eliminating 23rd to Harrison on the outbound loop, and will instead continue onto 11th Street instead of turning on 23rd.

Returning inbound, the bus will go onto Harrison Avenue then to 22nd Street. This is so the bus will hit the new added stop at the Aldi’s on Alton and 20th.

RMTD said the change is simply because passengers wanted an easy way to get to the grocery store.