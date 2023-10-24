(WTVO) — Illinois drivers could be switching a different of system of payment for using the state’s tollways soon.

The state is considering phasing out hard-case transponders, known as I-PASS, to stickers in 2024, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sticker tags are less expensive than current hard-case transponders, and officials reportedly said the switch could provide significant financial benefits to both the state and customers.

A California transportation agency began using sticker technology, branded as “FasTrak,” in 2019.

The stickers use radio frequency identification to communicate with the tolls, eliminating the need for batteries.