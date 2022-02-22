SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Election law changes could be in store for Illinois legislators.

The state’s Election Committee is discussing some of the proposed ideas for the upcoming election. One of the bills would bar someone from continuing to hold public office if they are convicted of a felony during their time in office.

An example of this would be former Representative Luis Arroyo, who pled guilty to federal wire fraud this month. A vote will not be taken on Tuesday because it is only a subject matter hearing.