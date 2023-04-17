CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Three teenagers were shot and fifteen people were arrested after coordinated “teen takeovers” of Chicago streets over the weekend.

Hundreds of unruly teens mobbed the downtown area Friday and Saturday nights.

On Friday night, a 14-year-old was shot as teens took over the 31st Street Beach, and on Saturday teens mobbed The Loop in events coordinated on social media, officials said.

Two teens, 16 and 17, were shot as the group jumped onto passing cars, attacking commuters.

Hundreds of teens smashed cars, blocked traffic, and fought in the streets.

Nine adults and six teens were arrested.

Community activists are calling for more funding for police, who were outnumbered in their effort to quell the chaos.

“We had people assaulted, people jumping on cars. This is insane, absolutely ludicrous. There needs to be something done,” said activist Patrick Gibbons.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a call to parents, to keep an eye on their teens and take responsibility for their actions.

Mayor-elect Brandon John issued apologetic comments, saying that while he doesn’t agree with their actions, the teens have been “starved of opportunities in their own communities.”