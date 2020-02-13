Charges brought against 16 suspects in Winnebago County narcotics operation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County law enforcement officials announced charges against 16 suspects for allegedly trafficking narcotics in Rockford and Winnebago County.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross credited a partnership between the Rockford Police narcotics team, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

In the investigation, police say they recovered 6 firearms, including a high powered rifle, and impounded 17 vehicles.

In addition, 12 of the suspects accused face federal charges.

John F. Curtis is in custody facing one count of delivery of controlled substance (1-15 grams).

John Curtis via Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel D. McCune is charged with 3 counts of delivery of controlled substance.

Daniel McCune via Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Eunice Jarrett is facing one charge of delivery of controlled substance (15-100g)

Eunice Jarrett via Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Gregory L. Watson is being charged with 2 counts of delivery of controlled substance.

Gregory Watson via Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Marlon Powell is charged with one count of delivery of controlled substance (1-15g) and one count of possession with intent to deliver. He is currently wanted and an arrest warrant has been issued with a bond of $500,000.

Marlon Powell via Illinois Department of Corrections

Sherman Jones is charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Antwon A. Sherman is charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (15-100g of cocaine) and is currently wanted on an arrest warrant with a bond of $750,000.

Thomas C. Cravens is charged with one count of armed habitual criminal. He is currently wanted on an arrest warrant with a bond of $500,000.

Tyrone L.T. Anderson is charged with one count of unlawful use of weapon by a felon. He is also wanted an arrest warrant with a bond set at $300,000.

Demargio F. Tripp is charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of possession with intent to deliver (1-15g), one count of intent to deliver cannabis (500-2000g), and 3 counts of unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

Demargio Tripp via Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Fernando Freeman is charged with one count of intent to deliver (15-100g), one count of delivery of a controlled substance (1-15g of cocaine), one count of armed violence, one count unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

Fernando Freeman via Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Joe Anderson was charged and plead guilty to one count of possession of controlled substance on January 30th.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

